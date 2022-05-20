Alex Bono says Toronto FC must “get back on the horse”, as they look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City when they take on D.C. United.

Toronto were on the back foot for much of their home game against Orlando, and have now lost five games in a row.

That left goalkeeper Bono to insist there is only one thing for the Reds to do, starting against D.C. on Saturday.

“We work the whole 90 minutes and then it comes down to one play. Teams that are strong on set-pieces, teams that got big guys, that have ability in the box, can punish you, that’s what happened for us today,” Bono said after the defeat to Orlando.

“We’ve got to get back up on that horse. We’ve got a lot of games left. We still have a lot of lessons to learn. And so, from our perspective, it’s take what we can from it and move on to the next one.”

Coach Bob Bradley added: “When you’re in this type of situation and you’re building a team, what you don’t want to do is come in with different ideas every week. So there’s a consistency of how we want to play and what we want to be about. The response of the players has been positive.”

D.C. lost 2-0 to New York City FC last time out, leaving interim coach Chad Ashton searching for answers.

“I need to look at myself as well and say, ‘Hey, do we need to change something?'” Ashton said. “Because right now we are not good on defensive set pieces. It’s as simple as that. We are giving away points because we are not taking care of defensive set pieces.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Ola Kamara

Ola Kamara has scored six career goals against Toronto, one of four teams he’s found the net a career-best six times against. Four of those six goals have come in the five matches he’s played against the Reds with D.C. United.

Toronto FC – Kosi Thompson

Fullback Kosi Thompson was Toronto’s most creative player against Orlando, playing three key passes. Toronto will want him to continue that form, but also need their attackers to step up.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto beat D.C., 2-1, in Toronto on March 19, ending a four-match winless run in the matchup (D2 L2).

– Toronto have recorded multiple wins over D.C. in a single season just twice in club history, winning two of three encounters in the 2013 (D1) and 2016 seasons (L1).

– D.C. have suffered six losses in the last nine matches (W2 D1). Their defeat to NYCFC was the seventh time in those nine games that D.C. have conceded multiple goals.

– Toronto have not kept a clean sheet in its last 20 MLS matches, one shy of the club record of 21 set immediately before this run. In all, the Reds have managed one clean sheet in their last 42 MLS matches dating back to last May.

– Toronto have lost five straight matches, equaling the fourth-longest losing streak in the club’s MLS history. Toronto have recorded three losing streaks of five or more games in the last 12 months after doing so just twice in the club’s first 14 seasons in existence.