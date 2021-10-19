Toronto FC-Inter Miami CF Preview

Inter Miami must “keep pushing” as they look to secure a playoff spot, so says defender Sami Guediri ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Toronto FC.

Miami looked well set to seal a postseason place after a great run in August and September, but Phil Neville’s side proceeded to lose six straight games.

A four-match road streak culminated in a 4-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew last time out, and Miami now return home some way off the playoff pack.

Next up are Toronto, who sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, though they have lost only once in their last five games, and Guediri knows Miami have only one goal as the end of the regular season looms.

“Just keep going, we are still mathematically in there so we gotta keep pushing till the end,” said Guediri.

“We’ve been away from home for a while now so everyone is super excited to get back in front of the fans and work hard. We can’t wait to put on a good performance.”

Toronto’s sole defeat in their last five games came at the hands of Atlanta United last time out, though coach Javier Perez insisted his team deserved more.

“It was a weird game,” said Perez.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down at halftime, they scored right at the end.

“We stayed in it the rest of the game and tried different things, but we couldn’t really find the right opportunity. I think it doesn’t reflect really what the team did on the field.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Leading scorer Gonzalo Higuain has netted 10 times this season, but is without a goal in his last three matches. If Miami are to push on and clinch a playoff place, they need their main striker firing on all cylinders.

Toronto FC – Yeferson Soteldo

Toronto’s striker Yeferson Soteldo created a team-high three opportunities for his team-mates in the defeat to Atlanta.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Miami has won both meetings with Toronto FC this season after losing the only encounter in the 2020 season. Miami recorded its first clean sheet in its first visit to Toronto, a 1-0 win on September 14.

●Miami has lost six straight matches for the second time this season, equaling a club record. Miami has failed to score in four straight matches for the first time in club history.

●Toronto is winless in six straight away matches, losing five in a row before a scoreless draw in Colorado on September 25. The clean sheet in that match ended a run of 16 straight games allowing a goal away from home.

●Miami hit just one shot on target in its 4-0 loss to the Crew on Saturday. It was the fourth time in six matches that the Herons have had zero or one shots on target in a match. Miami has failed to record multiple shots on target nine times this season. No other team has had more than four such games.

●Toronto has allowed a league-high 56 goals this season. The Reds have managed just two clean sheets this season, fewest in MLS this season and one less than the club-record low of three clean sheets in the 2018 season.