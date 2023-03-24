Toronto FC is making progress this year, according to Bob Bradley, but that could be checked against the San Jose Earthquakes this week.

The Reds beat Inter Miami last time out, yet then saw a number of key men disappear on international duty.

Also without Lorenzo Insigne and Adama Diomande, Toronto will have its work cut out as it travels out West with depleted numbers.

“As we did often times last year, when our numbers were small, we do these short-term loan options to bring guys up from the second team,” coach Bradley said in explaining the promotion of duo Alonso Coello Camarero and Markus Cimermancic.

“In the cases of Alonso and Markus, they were with us throughout preseason, so we feel like they’re also players that are part of our team.”

Saturday’s game may be difficult, but Bradley is optimistic overall about how Toronto is advancing.

“I think we’re making progress,” he said. “I think overall the group has a good idea of how we can be a complete team — the mix between the way we defend and some of our attacking ideas. We can still be sharper in moments when we go forward, when we’ve created advantages. I think that’s an important part of becoming a good team.

“Overall, you would still say we have put ourselves in pretty good position but have not created enough big chances. But we all feel good that the work is going in the right direction. And the best teams are the teams that get better as the season goes along.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

Cowell is still only 19, but this is his fourth season on the San Jose first team, albeit his first as an assured starter. So far, however, four appearances have yielded zero goals and zero assists. He and the Quakes will hope that drought ends soon after he missed out on a United States callup.

Toronto FC – Federico Bernardeschi

No longer in the Italy picture, Bernardeschi is one of few top players left with Toronto this weekend, increasing the pressure on the former Juventus winger. He is more than up to the task, however, with two goals and two assists already this season.

MATCH PREDICTION – SAN JOSE WIN

– Even with a full-strength side, Toronto has not fared particularly well at San Jose. The Reds’ last win there was in 2010, with the Quakes unbeaten in five at home to Toronto since.

– San Jose has won its opening two home games this year, too, and will be looking to start with three straight wins in such matches for the first time since its MLS-record run of 10 in a row in 2022.

– Toronto may have beaten Inter Miami last time out, but that was its lone win or clean sheet in 10 matches.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

San Jose 49.4 percent

Toronto FC 24.9 percent

Draw 24.5 percent