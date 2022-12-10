TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo’s 69-68 win against Canisius on Saturday.

Tahj Staveskie made two free throws to draw Canisius within 69-68 with 3 seconds remaining. The Golden Griffins called timeout after the second make, then came up with a steal but could not score the go-ahead basket.

Dennis added nine rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 20 points and three blocks.

Staveskie had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-7). Jordan Henderson added 17 points and four assists. Jacco Fritz also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.