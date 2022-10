CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.

”Ras did a really good job taking it wide and using his speed and I was just trying to find a little space and he made a great play right in the middle,” Toffoli said.

Andersson had two assists and led both teams in ice time at 27:47.

”Our penalty kill had a really good night,” Andersson said. ”Still need to get a little bit better five on five, but it was a tough game to play and it was nice to see that overtime goal go in.”

Nazem Kadri and Brett Ritchie also scored as the Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period. Toffoli had an assist and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to help Calgary improve to 4-1-0.

Kadri is the fourth player to begin his Calgary career with a five-game points streak.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta finished with 29 saves. The Hurricanes fell to 3-1-1.

”We had a pretty good first period, except we gave up a PK goal and didn’t cash in on our power play,” Aho said. ”At the end of the day, that was the game tonight. We get a huge opportunity at the end, four minutes on the power play, and we’ve got to make them pay there. Special teams got us. That’s on us.”

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Wrap up their five-game trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Monday night.

Flames: Continue their season-high, eight-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

