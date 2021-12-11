Islanders earn 1st win in new arena, beat New Jersey 4-2

NEW YORK (AP)Zach Parise scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night.

Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Parise put the Islanders ahead, giving New York its second win in three games.

Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to six games with two assists.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey, which fell for the sixth time in seven games. Akira Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots in his NHL debut. The Devils were without captain Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves, announcing before the game started that both were in COVID-19 protocol.

The Islanders’ seven-game winless streak at UBS Arena had been the longest stretch in NHL history to open a new arena.

SENATORS 4, LIGHTNING 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead Ottawa over Tampa Bay, snapping the Lightning’s five-game win streak.

Josh Norris also scored for the Senators (8-16-1) and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for his first career shutout. Forsberg is riding a personal four-game win streak.

Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots for the Lightning (17-6-4), who were shut out for the first time this season. They were looking to finish a road trip of five or more games with a perfect record for the first time in franchise history.

Tkachuk scored two power-play goals in the second period and added an empty-net goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

PENGUINS 1, DUCKS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots and Brock McGinn scored as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Anaheim.

DeSmith earned his seventh career shutout and first of the season. He also won consecutive games in his sixth appearance.

McGinn scored his seventh of the season on Pittsburgh’s first shot of the game, 5:12 into the first period. Sidney Crosby’s seven-game point streak ended.

John Gibson stopped 15 of 16 shots through two periods for Anaheim before he left with a lower-body injury. Anthony Stolarz started the third period and made 13 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4

TORONTO (AP) – David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give Toronto a win over Chicago.

As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team. Lankinen gave up five goals on 26 shots.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists, John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won for the second time in five games without injured forward Mitch Marner. Toronto’s Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored for the Blackhawks.

BLUES 4, CANADIENS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading St. Louis over slumping Montreal.

Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis. Lindgren, making his second start of the season, replaced Jordan Binnington, who remains in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Alexander Romanov scored for Montreal, ending the Canadiens’ scoring drought of 134:49. Montreal has lost six in a row. Jake Allen, who spent seven seasons in St. Louis, made 33 saves in his seventh straight start for the Canadiens.

CAPITALS 3, SABRES 2, SO

BUFFAO (AP) – T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout, leading Washington past Buffafo.

Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals, who rebounded from Friday’s 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh to earn a point for the 11th time in 12 games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves for the Sabres, who got goals from from Vinnie Hinostroza and Will Butcher. Buffalo snapped a streak of five regulation losses but extended its seven-game winless skid and fell to 3-14-3 over the past 20 games.

FLYERS 5, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Patrick Brown scored his first goal of the season, leading Philadelphia over Arizona.

Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux also scored, and Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers, who scored twice in a 73-second span of the second period to break a 2-all tie.

Jay Beagle, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who have lost five in a row and seven of eight.

Martin Jones had 29 saves for the Flyers. Karel Vejemlka had 29 saves for the Coyotes.

BLUE JACKETS 5, KRAKEN 4, OT

SEATTLE (AP) – Max Domi had two goals and an assist and Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime to give Columbus the win over Seattle.

Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period.

Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with 4:06 remaining to pull even at 4-all.

Seattle scored twice 22 seconds apart early in the third, with Jaden Schwartz deflecting Joonas Donskoi’s shot past Merzlikins at 3:41 and moments later Morgan Geekie snapped a wrist shot off a pass from Mason Appleton to pull Seattle within 4-3.

Jared McCann added his 11th of the season in the second period for Seattle. The Kraken earned a point, but lost their third straight. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

HURRICANES 3, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and Carolina extended its winning streak to four games by beating Edmonton.

Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal for the Oilers, who have lost five straight after their hot start. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

SHARKS 2, STARS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, James Reimer made 34 saves in his return to the lineup and San Jose beat Dallas.

Hertl now has six goals in the past four games, and Erik Karlsson added one late in the second for his fifth in the past seven games to lead the way for the Sharks. Reimer had missed the previous five games with a lower-body injury.

Michael Raffl scored the lone goal for the Stars, who went 0-3 on their road trip after winning the previous seven games. Braden Holtby made 23 saves.

BRUINS 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Linus Ullmark made 40 saves and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist as Boston topped Calgary.

Charlie McAvoy, Curtis Lazar, and Connor Clifton, with his first of the season, also scored for Boston. The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seven consecutive games on the road (6-0-1) without a regulation loss. Boston took five of six points on its western Canada trip.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, which is winless in four games. Rasmus Andersson had two assists. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves in the loss. He dropped to 10-6-5.

KINGS 2, WILD 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brendan Lemieux scored in his first game back after a suspension and Los Angeles ended Minnesota’s eight-game winning streak.

Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves, and L.A. swept its two-game homestand.

Marcus Foligno had a goal for the Wild, who hadn’t lost in regulation since a 5-4 setback at Florida on Nov. 20. Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves.

—

