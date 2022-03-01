ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also had goals for the Flames, who have won 12 of 13. Johnny Gaudreau contributed two assists to add to his team-leading point total.

Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the win. He was also in net when Calgary routed the Wild 7-3 at home on Saturday.

Minnesota coach Dean Evason said his team was ”embarrassed” in that defeat, but the Wild were unable to respond. Their losing streak reached four games, including two straight to the Flames.

Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and Detroit ended Carolina’s five-game winning streak.

Raymond’s 16th goal came on a rebound of Tyler Bertuzzi’s shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta stopped 38 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, SHARKS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Reilly Smith scored twice and Vegas defeated San Jose to give coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights. They are third in the Pacific Division with 64 points, one back of the Los Angeles Kings and six behind the front-running Calgary Flames.

Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned after missing five games and made 16 saves.

Noah Gregor scored for the Sharks. James Reimer stopped 10 shots in the first period but didn’t return due to a lower-body injury.

AVALANCHE 5, ISLANDERS 3

DENVER (AP) – Andre Burakovsky scored the third-period tiebreaker for Colorado just 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal reversed.

Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Toews added two assists against his former team.

The Islanders appeared to take the lead at 11:49 of the third when Anthony Beauvillier’s shot trickled through Kuemper’s pads and slid across the goal line. It was initially ruled a goal but reversed upon review.

Burakovsky then got the winner with a shot from the right circle at 12:48, his 17th goal of the season. Erik Johnson scored into an empty net with 43 seconds left.

Ryan Pulock, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had goals for New York, which finished its road trip 2-2-1. Ilya Sorokin stopped 39 shots.

LIGHTNING 5, SENATORS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games and Tampa Bay rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat Ottawa.

Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak, and has a goal in three straight games. Stamkos has scored six times and added a pair of assists during his run.

Nikita Kucherov, Corey Perry and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning, who moved past Florida into first place in the Atlantic Division. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

The Senators got first-period goals from Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford, and Matt Murray stopped 17 shots.

DUCKS 4, BRUINS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift Anaheim over Boston.

Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who had lost their last two games and five of the past seven in regulation.

Nick Foligno and Brandon Carlo each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who had their five-game winning streak halted. David Pastrnak also scored, and Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 28 shots.

Zegras won it on a wrist shot from the left circle after Charlie McAvoy had been called for hooking.

OILERS 3, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid added a goal and an assist and Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves to lead Edmonton over Philadelphia.

Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 17-0-0 when scoring first. Draisaitl and McDavid are tied for the NHL lead with 77 points.

Koskinen wasn’t tested much in his sixth career shutout, and first since Nov. 8, 2019.

BLUE JACKETS 4, DEVILS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine both scored and had an assist, Jake Christiansen got his first career goal and Columbus came from behind to beat New Jersey.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and Jakub Voracek had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who beat New Jersey at home for the seventh straight time dating to 2018. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots in his 19th win.

Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils. Nico Daws made 27 saves.

JETS 8, CANADIENS 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help Winnipeg spoil a spirited Montreal comeback.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists, and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Josh Anderson had a hat trick for the Canadiens, who had won five in a row. Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal.

The Jets held a 4-0 lead midway through the first period, but the Canadiens tied it four minutes into the second on Anderson’s third goal. Copp gave Winnipeg a 5-4 lead on the power play with 2:43 left in the period.

