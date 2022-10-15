BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first eight. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo after allowing a combined four goals in three starts against the Sabres last year.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for Buffalo. Zemgus Girgensons also scored.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots and assisted on Tuch’s game-opening goal, becoming Buffalo’s first goalie to earn a point in his Sabres debut. Buffalo signed the former Winnipeg Jets backup in free agency this summer.

FLYERS 3, CANUCKS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Tony D’Angelo had a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton added a short-handed tally for the Flyers (2-0-0), who have opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip to open the season. Thatcher Demko had 28 saves.

BRUINS 6, COYOTES 3

BOSTON (AP) – Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and Boston beating Arizona for the 19th straight time.

A.J. Greer had two goals, and Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno also scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman finished with 21 saves.

Clayton Keller, Josh Brown and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots.

PENGUINS 6, LIGHTNING 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Pittsburgh scored four times in the third period to beat Tampa Bay.

Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust had power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored opponents 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win.

Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point got his first for the Lightning, who lost two of three on a season-opening trip. Brian Elliott made 39 saves for Tampa Bay, which beat Columbus during the first half of a back-to-back set on Friday night.

CAPITALS 3, CANADIENS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – T.J. Oshie had a goal and assist, and Washington avoided its first 0-3-0 start since the 2012-13 lockout season.

Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper had 21 saves to get his first win with Washington.

Nick Suzuki’ scored for Montreal and Sam Montembeault finished with 26 saves.

RED WINGS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists to lead Detroit.

Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in the Red Wings’ second straight win to begin the season. David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey and Miles Wood also scored. Vitek Vanacek had 16 saves in his Devils debut.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots to lead Toronto.

Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena with an abductor injury. The Maple Leafs announced about an hour before the game that Murray had been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks.

William Nylander and David Kampf also scored for Toronto.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Shane Pinto added a goal and Anton Forsberg made 29 saves.

ISLANDERS 7, DUCKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves to lead New York to its first win of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against Anaheim.

Troy Terry got his third goal of the season for the Ducks. John Gibson started and gave up five goals on 27 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz to start the third period. Stolarz stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced.

BLUES 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help St. Louis beat Columbus.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich also had a goal for St. Louis, which was the last of the NHL’s 32 teams to open its season.

Gustav Nyquist and Sean Kuraly tallied 18 seconds apart in the second period for Columbus, which has lost its first three games. Elvis Merzilikins had 20 saves.

STARS 5, PREDATORS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and Dallas finished a home-and-home sweep of Nashville.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators’ first game of the season in Nashville.

Standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, and Joe Pavelski added two assists for Dallas. Mason Marchment added an empty-netter to give the free-agent pickup three goals in two games.

Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the season with a pair of wins over San Jose in Prague. Juuse Saros had 17 saves.

KINGS 7, WILD 6

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period and Los Angeles recovered after giving up a two-goal lead for its first win of the season.

Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov, Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Sam Steel also scored. Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves – and added an assist – after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury to start the second period. Fleury gave up four goals on 14 shots in the first.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win as Chicago beat San Jose.

Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period as the Blackhawks scored three times in a span of 3:14 to erase a two-goal deficit. Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists in his debut for Chicago and Taylor Raddysh also scored to give the Blackhawks their first win in three games this season. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Nico Sturm and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who have lost the first four games of the season for the third time in franchise history. Kaapo Kahkonen made 20 saves.

FLAMES 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Michael Stone had a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist in Calgary’s four-goal first period.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who won their second straight to open the season. Dan Vladar stopped 26 shots.

Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod and Cody Ceci had goals for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Jack Campbell started and was pulled midway through the first period after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Stuart Skinner came on and stopped all 31 shots he faced, including 26 over the final two periods.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Vegas beat Seattle.

Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start.

Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle. Martin Jones had 19 saves through two periods, and Philip Grubauer stopped all five shots he faced in the third.

