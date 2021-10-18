Titans’ Amani Hooker set to play; Milano active for Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee starting safety Amani Hooker has been activated off injured reserve and will play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Hooker is just the second player to come off injured reserve for Tennessee, which still has 16 on that list with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton replacing Hooker. Fulton did not practice all week with a hamstring that knocked him out of last week’s win in Jacksonville.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, added to the injury report Sunday with an illness, is active and playing. Tennessee deactivated wide receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Mekhi Sargent, linebacker Monty Rice and outside linebacker John Simon.

Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano is back after missing last week’s win over Kansas City with a hamstring injury.

Buffalo (4-1) sat defensive end A.J. Epenesa, running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Boogie Basham.

