Timbers-United FC Preview

Adrian Heath knows Minnesota United’s strong record against the Portland Timbers will be put to the test if the visitors are at their best at Allianz Field.

The Loons have won each of their home games against the Timbers and come into this match having ended the Seattle Sounders’ unbeaten start to the season.

But Minnesota coach Heath, who says Portland are “gradually hitting their stride”, is wary of the threat their next opponents may pose.

“I think we match up quite well with them,” Heath said. “I think it’s four or five games now (three wins at home), and we’ve won a couple of times (in Portland) as well. We had the Open Cup (semifinal) victory.

“But the one thing I do know is if they’re on a good day and the likes of (Sebastian) Blanco, and the likes of (Diego) Valeri, you look at the kid (Dairon) Asprilla, he has days where he looks unplayable, (Jeremy) Ebobisse, and (Felipe) Mora is back in, they’ve got a lot of weapons.

“I know now that if we don’t play well, we don’t play to the level that I know we need to play at, it’s going to be a tough afternoon for us on the weekend.”

And, like Minnesota, Portland are on a high after a dramatic midweek victory over Los Angeles FC.

“It was one of the best ones, for sure,” said coach Giovanni Savarese. “Because of the way things happened, the way we played, against who we played, and the crowd, how much passion they put into this match.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Niko Hansen

MLS reported last week Hansen is the fastest player in the league this season, and Heath was impressed with the way he complemented “game-changing pace” with an end product against Seattle. Hansen, who enjoys playing Cascadia clubs, was on the pitch for only 16 minutes but assisted the sole goal.

Portland Timbers – Diego Valeri

Timbers legend Valeri tallied his 100th MLS goal against LAFC to prompt gushing praise from Savarese. “It’s unbelievable for this league,” he said. “He’s been a role model for this club, and he’s given everything that he has to this disorganization on the field. It’s been a pleasure to be able to see him perform, and he’s done some great things with the help also of his team-mates. It’s a great achievement. I think he’s a quality player and he’s done very, very well for this club.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota United have won all three of their home matches against the Timbers, each by a one-goal margin. Minnesota are the only team Portland have visited three or more times and never taken a point.

– Minnesota United have won four of their past five home matches (D1) after losing the first two games at Allianz Field this season. Those two defeats are the Loons’ only losses in their past 16 matches played at home dating back to last September (W10 D4, including playoffs).

– The Timbers have won one of their past nine away matches dating back to the end of last season (D3 L5). Portland have conceded 13 goals in their past five on the road including allowing four goals in two of those games.

– Hansen has scored three career goals against the Timbers, all with Columbus in 2017 and 2018. Hansen has never scored more than once against any other MLS team.

– Valeri’s goal after a minute and 19 seconds against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday was the second-fastest goal of his MLS career behind only his goal after 27 seconds in the 2015 MLS Cup Final.