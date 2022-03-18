Marco Farfan’s move to FC Dallas came as something of a surprise but, after three games for his newclub, the defender is enjoying life in Texas.

Farfan made 29 appearances for Los Angeles FC last season, having made a switch from the Portland Timbers.

However, the 23-year-old was traded to Dallas in a deal involving Ryan Hollingshead, who had been a fan favourite with the Texas team.

While the fan reaction to the move was not immediately a happy one, Farfan has started all three of Dallas’ matches, helping them claim four points ahead of Saturday’s reunion with his old clubPortland.

“When I found out at first, it was kind of stressful because it just happened out of nowhere,” Farfan told FCDallas.com. “There weren’t any rumours. I didn’t hear about anything. But as soon as I got here, I was very excited.

“I already knew [coach] Nico [Estevez]. I knew some of the guys here on the team. So as soon as I got here, I was very excited. It was a quick turnaround, I didn’t even get to train with the team.

“My first time with the team was in a preseason game. But ever since, everyone has been making me feel welcome and make me feel at home. I’ve loved it so far.”

Portland claimed their first win of the season last time out, beating Austin FC 1-0, having drawn their first two matches of the campaign.

“We spoke about the fact that this game was crucial for us, because by winning, you will make sense [of] two ties that we were able to get at the beginning, in the[first] two matches,” Portland boss Giovanni Savarese said after that win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco scored on his Dallas debut, the third player in the last 10 seasons to score on his debut for Dallas (Francis Atuahene in 2019, Jesus Ferreira in 2017). The last Dallas player to score in each of his first two MLS matches was Kenny Cooper in 2006.

Portland Timbers – Yimmi Chara

Yimmi Chara assisted on the winning goal for Portland against Austin after scoring in each of the first two games of the season. Chara is the second Timbers player to contribute to a goal in each of the team’s first three games of the season after Diego Valeri (four straight in 2020, three straight in 2017).

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Timbers have won only two of their last 10 matches against Dallas (D4 including a penalty shootout loss, L4) dating back to 2017, though they won the last meeting, 1-0, in Portland in July 2021.

Neither team has managed consecutive wins against the other since Dallas won three straight in 2016.

Dallas picked up its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday. Dallas managed consecutive wins only once in 2021, beating the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City in late July.

Portland’s 1-0 home win over Austin on Saturday improved its home record against Texas sides to W17 D5 L3.

The Timbers have won just three of 28 visits to Texas in MLS play (D11 L14), with two of those wins coming in Dallas (D5 L8, including playoffs).