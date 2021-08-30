Weah to miss opening qualifiers; Pulisic trains with US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead of Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.

Weah, 21, is a son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president.

Christian Pulisic was among 16 players who started training with the U.S. team on Monday at Lipscomb University. Nine others were traveling to Nashville after playing Sunday matches with their clubs.

Pulisic, the top American player, started training with the U.S. team after clearing COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday following a positive coronavirus test.

