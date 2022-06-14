Rookie Alex Faedo has consistently kept the Detroit Tigers close since he was called up from Triple-A Toledo. He will look to keep that streak going in the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

Faedo (1-2, 2.92 ERA) has pitched five or more innings in each of his seven starts and has given up two or fewer runs in all of the contests. He is the first pitcher to do that in his first seven major league starts since Jered Weaver managed it for the Los Angeles Angels in 2006.

Only one pitcher has enjoyed a longer streak since 1893. Faedo can tie the mark set by Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 if he extends the streak against the White Sox.

In his latest outing, Faedo held the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run and three hits while striking out seven in five innings on June 8.

“It’s definitely cool to look back on that after the game,” the 26-year-old right-hander said of the streak after that start, “but I’m not going to overthink it. I’m just going to try to do my thing and try to execute and stay ahead of hitters. It’s obviously cool to see.

“It’s really cool for my family to see. They sent me a couple of things to my phone. They are excited for me. But it just tells me I’ve been consistent and giving these guys a chance to win.”

Unfortunately, he hasn’t received much run support, as he was credited with the victory in just one of his outings. The Tigers are 4-3 in games he has started.

Faedo will be facing the White Sox for the first time.

Chicago will go with Vince Velasquez, who will be making his first appearance since May 24. Velasquez has been on the injured list due to a left groin injury, but he threw a simulated game on Saturday.

Velasquez (2-3, 5.30) is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

The White Sox won’t have closer Liam Hendricks available for the next two weeks. He was placed on the injured list on Tuesday because of a forearm strain.

“It seemed to move a little bit where it was giving him trouble, so we went ahead and scanned him and saw the mild signal of the strain and decided … to err on the side of caution,” Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada hit just his second double of the season on Tuesday, driving in a run during Chicago’s 5-1 victory at Detroit. Moncada, who missed some time due to an oblique injury, is batting just .141.

“I’ve been working,” Moncada said. “The results haven’t been there. The only way to get out of this is to be patient and keep working.”

The White Sox will be going for a sweep of the three-game series, and AJ Pollock will be seeking his seventh consecutive multi-hit game. Detroit has dropped four of the first five games during its 10-game homestand.

Detroit, the lowest-scoring team in the majors, struck out 14 times on Tuesday. The Tigers also left nine runners on base, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Everyone around the team is exasperated by the offensive malaise.

“This sport will drag you into misery if you keep looking at the numbers,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

–Field Level Media