Tiger-Cats pull away for 32-19 win over Argonauts

Dane Evans threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats scored on a punt return and an interception return to pull away for a 32-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Monday at Tim Hortons Field.

In making his second straight start for the Tiger-Cats (2-2), Evans completed 21 of 29 passes for 248 yards with a 23-yard touchdown strike to David Ungerer in the second quarter and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tim White in the next period.

Playing at Tim Hortons Field for the first time in 659 days, Frankie Williams electrified the crowd with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the third and Simoni Lawrence essentially put the game away, intercepting Nick Arbuckle and scoring on a 5-yard return to give Hamilton a 32-12 lead with 5:14 remaining in the fourth.

On Toronto’s ensuing possession, McLeod Bethel-Thompson replaced Arbuckle and led the Argonauts (2-2) on a scoring drive – with an eight-yard TD pass to Eric Rogers – but the outcome was all but decided at that point with just over 2 minutes remaining.

Bethel-Thompson finished with 111 passing yards after Arbuckle threw for 207 with a TD pass and two interceptions while being sacked three times.