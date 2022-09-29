BASEBALL

TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field.

Toronto was assured an American League wild card when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.

If Toronto holds its current position as the first of three AL wild cards, the Blue Jays would play a best-of-three series at home next week.

Toronto became the fourth AL team to clinch a playoff berth, joining division champions Houston, the Yankees and Cleveland. The Astros and Yankees have first-round byes.

PRO FOOTBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries and was stretchered from the field after being slammed to the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. Following their 27-15 loss, the Dolphins said Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road.

Garrett veered his Porsche off the hilly road near his home Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck.

He has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Garrett visited with team doctors for an evaluation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.

The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.

If the Bucs and Chiefs had not been able to play in Tampa because of storm damage, the NFL had said the game would have been switched to the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium in Minneapolis.

GOLF

The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them.

The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour’s response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff.

Since then, eight of the 11 players who sued the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, have asked to be removed from the lawsuit. Mickelson said his involvement was no longer necessary with LIV Golf now suing the tour.

In the response to the lawsuit filed late Wednesday, the PGA Tour claims LIV Golf is asking the court to invalidate its regulations ”with the stroke of a pen” after inducing players with hundreds of millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major.

Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s.

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) – Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA.

The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.

Thitikul won in Arkansas last week for her second LPGA title this season, and now the 19-year-old Thai can replace Jin Young Ko at the top of the ranking with another win.

She opened with a 66, along with Lizette Salas.

AUTO RACING

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.

HMS said Bowman was evaluated in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend’s playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.

Bowman is the second driver sidelined with a concussion suffered in a crash of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Kurt Busch has been out since a crash July 23 in qualifying at Pocono and withdrew his spot in the 16-driver playoff field. Busch said this week he hopes to race before the end of the season.

TENNIS

PARMA, Italy (AP) – Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Parma Ladies Open to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season.

Sakkari will face Danka Kovinic for a spot in the final of the clay-court event after Kovinic beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-4.

In the bottom half of the draw, Mayar Sherif of Egypt beat American opponent Lauren Davis 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach her second career semifinal. Sherif next faces Ana Bogdan, who defeated fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-6 (6).