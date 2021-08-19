Thursday Sports in Brief

MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP)A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn’t know the boundaries she didn’t express to him.

It was a major victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but police and Major League Baseball are still looking into the incident.

MLB put Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2, and it has been extended through Friday.

And police in Pasadena, California, are still investigating.

The woman’s attorney declined to comment outside court.

PRO FOOTBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night.

Newton seemingly has a grasp on the starting spot and he took most of the first-team snaps in training camp and got the start in the second preseason game. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, was 8 of 9 and his only incompletion was a dropped pass.

Newton was signed last season to replace Tom Brady. He has no intention of getting replaced after one season by Jones.

Trying to leave no doubt he’s worthy of the No. 1 job, Newton rebounded from a sluggish preseason opener and had completions of 23 and 18 yards and hit Jakobi Meyers on a 28-yard touchdown pass for a 13-0 lead – against second-team defense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.

Backup safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Both players were carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets announced later in the day that Lawson had ruptured his Achilles while Lewis had torn his patella tendon and sprained his medial collateral ligament.

BOXING

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Saul ”Canelo” Alvarez has agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) announced their showdown Thursday. Promoters haven’t selected a venue or booked an undercard for the pay-per-view show.

Alvarez is the WBC, WBA and WBO champion at 168 pounds, while Plant holds the IBF super middleweight belt.

No Mexican fighter has ever held all four major super middleweight belts simultaneously, but the 31-year-old Canelo has put the accomplishment atop his dwindling list of unaccomplished pugilistic goals.

COLLEGE SPORTS

MIAMI (AP) – A former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service, police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.

South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s.

Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a statement that he was aware of the current situation and that the program had been aware of the matter since March. The program withheld players from team activities while a student conduct review was held and returned to activity in June based on the outcome.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit.

The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

All teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.

The updated policies come from the league’s Medical Advisory Group.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) – The Seattle Storm are heading to the White House to celebrate their 2020 WNBA championship.

The team was formally invited by President Joe Biden to visit Monday afternoon. The Storm play at the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

The Storm, who have won four titles, will be joined by the team’s ownership group and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The team last visited the White House in 2011.

No NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 – Barack Obama’s last year in office.

PRO HOCKEY

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes’ final one at Gila River Arena.

The city of Glendale announced Thursday that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on ”larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena.

The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003. The Coyotes have operated on an annual lease since 2016 after the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a long-term agreement.

Arizona had a deal with Arizona State University to build a shared arena but the school backed out.

The Coyotes have been searching for new home since Glendale backed out of its lease agreement, possibly in the more populous suburbs east of Phoenix. New owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the franchise in Arizona.

