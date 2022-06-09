GOLF

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched tee shots in the Saudi-funded golf league on Thursday, and it wasn’t long before the PGA Tour said its players who took part were no longer welcome, even if they already had resigned.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held a hard line on his pledge that players could choose one tour or the other, but not both.

Those who had resigned from the PGA Tour – Graeme McDowell said he did so 30 minutes before he teed off – were no longer eligible on any PGA Tour circuit. Those who remained members, such as Mickelson, were suspended.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title.

The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.

Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was named Most Outstanding Player. She hit .667 for the tournament, tied Tiare Jennings for a World Series record five home runs and set a World Series mark with 12 runs scored.

NBA

BOSTON (AP) – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says there’s no doubt that he’ll play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against Boston.

The two-time NBA MVP injured his ankle late in Game 3. Boston won 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Curry says the injury is the same one he sustained in a late-season game against the Celtics. He missed the last 12 games of the regular season, but he says this injury isn’t as bad.

Game 4 is in Boston on Friday night before the series returns to San Francisco.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – The grandson of retired Michigan coach Lloyd Carr has committed to playing football at Notre Dame in 2024.

Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr announced his decision Thursday night. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and 20th player overall in the 2024 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Carr chose the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert.

The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved the contract, which gives Lloyd a $1 million raise next season and includes $19 million in total compensation.

The contract increases Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that.

WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely, a major setback for the seven-time All-Star in her final WNBA season.

The Lynx announced Thursday the results of an MRI exam on Fowles, who was hurt Tuesday during their game against New York.

The 36-year-old Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. She leads the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game and until the injury had played in all 12 games for struggling Minnesota (3-9).

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted as men’s player of the year by his fellow professionals in England for the second time, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award on Thursday.

Salah became only the seventh man to win the Professional Footballers’ Association award more than once after a season in which he scored 23 goals in the Premier League – tied for first with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min – and had a league-leading 14 assists.

Kerr was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 20 goals to help Chelsea to the title, with the team also winning the FA Cup. She is the first Australian player, male or female, to win the award. Harry Kewell won the Young Player of the Year honor in 2000.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) – Wimbledon will offer a record total of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) in player compensation, but the singles champions will receive less than the pre-pandemic amount.

The prize money excluding per diems totals a record 38.9 million pounds ($48.8 million), the All England Club announced Thursday. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn 2 million pounds ($2.5 million), which is 14.9% less than in 2019.

The overall prize money is an 11% increase over last year, when crowd capacity was reduced because of coronavirus restrictions, and a 5.4% increase over 2019.

LONDON (AP) – The ATP men’s professional tennis tour announced reforms Thursday that include expansion of five Masters 1000 events and 50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments starting next year.

Changes approved by the ATP Board also include increased prize money, all the result of more than two years of negotiations.

The ”OneVision” phase one plan hopes to increase profits by aggregating tournament revenue into ATP Media and the tour’s Tennis Data Innovations.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers for Angel Hernandez claim Major League Baseball manipulated the umpire’s evaluations, renewing the allegation in an attempt to reinstate the racial discrimination lawsuit he lost last year.

Hernandez’s lawyers made the claim in a filing Tuesday to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, trying to overturn the summary judgment U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted to MLB in March 2021.

The Cuba-born Hernandez was hired as a big league umpire in 1993. He sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) – Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini strongly reiterated their innocence as the two former soccer leaders were questioned on day two of their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA.

Blatter was due to testify on the opening day on Wednesday but the former FIFA president said he was bothered by chest pains and asked to respond the following morning.

Blatter’s 17-year reign as president came to an end in June 2015, when he resigned amid a corruption scandal. A few months later, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier.

OBITUARY

MILWAUKEE (AP) – George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74.

Marquette announced Thompson died on Wednesday at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes.

Thompson scored 1,773 points for Marquette and owned the school’s career scoring record for 40 years. Thompson now ranks fourth on Marquette’s career scoring list, behind Markus Howard, Jerel McNeal and Lazar Hayward.

He averaged 20.2 points during his Marquette career under coach Al McGuire. The team posted a combined record of 68-20 during Thompson’s three seasons.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports