Thorpe’s foul shots send UNC Asheville over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 28 points with the help of a 10-for-12 shooting effort from the foul line and UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 68-67 on Saturday.

He sank his last two free throws with three seconds left to put the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South) ahead 68-64. Rayshon Harrison buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6).

Drew Pember scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for UNC Asheville.

Winston Hill scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds and Harrison scored 10 for Presbyterian.

It was Presbyterian’s third-straight game decided by a point. The Blue Hose beat Charleston Southern 62-61 on Wednesday and lost to Longwood 71-70 on Jan. 22. Presbyterian has lost four of its last five games which have been decided by a total of eight points.

