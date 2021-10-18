The Top Twenty Five

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Hawaii woman is thankful she's avoided a scam after her realtor, an email, and a phone call led her and her husband to believe that Hawaiian Electric was coming to shut off her power.

Karen Mills and her husband have their East Honolulu home listed for sale. Last week Thursday, they received a call from their realtor warning them that their power was about to be shut off in half an hour by HECO if they didn't make an immediate payment.