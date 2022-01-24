The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Auburn (45)18-11,5042

2. Gonzaga (15)15-21,4751

3. Arizona (1)16-11,3813

4. Baylor17-21,3355

5. Kansas16-21,2817

6. Purdue16-31,1194

7. Houston17-21,11610

7. UCLA13-21,1169

9. Duke15-31,0176

10. Michigan St.15-397914

11. Wisconsin15-38948

12. Kentucky15-482212

13. Texas Tech15-476618

14. Villanova14-571311

15. Southern Cal16-271116

16. Ohio St.12-458419

17. Providence16-254221

18. Tennessee13-541924

19. LSU15-439913

20. UConn13-428425

21. Xavier14-426920

22. Marquette14-6177-

23. Iowa St.14-516715

24. Illinois13-515517

25. Davidson16-2132-

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.

