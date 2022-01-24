The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Auburn (45)18-11,5042
2. Gonzaga (15)15-21,4751
3. Arizona (1)16-11,3813
4. Baylor17-21,3355
5. Kansas16-21,2817
6. Purdue16-31,1194
7. Houston17-21,11610
7. UCLA13-21,1169
9. Duke15-31,0176
10. Michigan St.15-397914
11. Wisconsin15-38948
12. Kentucky15-482212
13. Texas Tech15-476618
14. Villanova14-571311
15. Southern Cal16-271116
16. Ohio St.12-458419
17. Providence16-254221
18. Tennessee13-541924
19. LSU15-439913
20. UConn13-428425
21. Xavier14-426920
22. Marquette14-6177-
23. Iowa St.14-516715
24. Illinois13-515517
25. Davidson16-2132-
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.