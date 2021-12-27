The Top Twenty Five

National Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Baylor (61)11-01,5251

2. Duke11-11,4482

3. Purdue11-11,3713

4. Gonzaga10-21,3354

5. UCLA8-11,2965

6. Kansas9-11,2337

7. Southern Cal12-09948

8. Iowa St.12-09859

9. Arizona11-19736

10. Michigan St.10-290111

11. Auburn11-182612

12. Houston11-380113

13. Ohio St.8-278714

14. Tennessee9-272919

15. Seton Hall9-171615

16. LSU12-060917

17. Texas9-256716

18. Kentucky9-245920

19. Alabama9-342610

20. Colorado St.10-036621

21. Providence11-131522

22. Villanova8-431223

23. Xavier11-223718

24. Wisconsin9-220724

25. Texas Tech9-212125

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories