The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Baylor (61)11-01,5251
2. Duke11-11,4482
3. Purdue11-11,3713
4. Gonzaga10-21,3354
5. UCLA8-11,2965
6. Kansas9-11,2337
7. Southern Cal12-09948
8. Iowa St.12-09859
9. Arizona11-19736
10. Michigan St.10-290111
11. Auburn11-182612
12. Houston11-380113
13. Ohio St.8-278714
14. Tennessee9-272919
15. Seton Hall9-171615
16. LSU12-060917
17. Texas9-256716
18. Kentucky9-245920
19. Alabama9-342610
20. Colorado St.10-036621
21. Providence11-131522
22. Villanova8-431223
23. Xavier11-223718
24. Wisconsin9-220724
25. Texas Tech9-212125
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.