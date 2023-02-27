The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (49)27-21,5311

2. Alabama (5)25-41,4562

3. Kansas (8)24-51,4453

4. UCLA25-41,3914

5. Purdue24-51,2005

6. Marquette23-61,17310

7. Baylor21-81,0999

8. Arizona24-51,0917

9. Texas22-71,0778

10. Gonzaga25-51,02612

11. Kansas St22-71,00214

12. Tennessee21-873611

13. Virginia21-67186

14. UConn22-771418

15. Indiana20-969717

16. Miami23-666813

17. Saint Mary’s25-659215

18. San Diego St.23-555222

19. Xavier21-850516

20. Providence21-829920

21. Maryland20-9184-

22. TCU19-1017324

23. Kentucky20-9162-

24. Texas A&M21-816125

25. Pittsburgh21-8140-

Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, FAU 25, Iowa St. 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, NC State 6, Coll of Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Southern Cal 3, Boise St. 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.