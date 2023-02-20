The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (48)25-21,5342

2. Alabama (7)23-41,4481

3. Kansas (7)22-51,4095

4. UCLA23-41,3634

5. Purdue24-41,2943

6. Virginia21-41,2287

7. Arizona24-41,2138

8. Texas21-61,0836

9. Baylor20-71,0139

10. Marquette21-696811

11. Tennessee20-788710

12. Gonzaga23-585613

13. Miami22-583315

14. Kansas St20-766612

15. Saint Mary’s24-565017

16. Xavier20-756316

17. Indiana19-853914

18. UConn20-744020

19. Creighton18-936118

20. Providence20-735024

21. Northwestern20-7349-

22. San Diego St.21-533621

23. Iowa St.17-930919

24. TCU18-916222

25. Texas A&M20-7125-

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Oral Roberts 14, Maryland 14, Kentucky 12, Boise St. 12, FAU 6, Arkansas 6, Coll of Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Southern Miss 3, Illinois 2, Kent St. 2, Oklahoma St. 1, Nevada 1.