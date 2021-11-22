The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (55)4-01,5151
2. UCLA (5)4-01,4432
3. Purdue (1)5-01,3916
4. Kansas3-01,3543
5. Duke5-01,2257
6. Baylor4-01,1549
7. Villanova3-21,0905
8. Texas3-11,0838
9. Memphis4-01,00211
10. Alabama4-088014
10. Kentucky3-188013
12. Houston3-086115
13. Arkansas3-075416
14. Illinois2-162410
15. Tennessee3-155817
16. St. Bonaventure5-051722
17. Arizona5-0474-
18. BYU4-0449-
19. Auburn3-037421
20. Michigan3-23674
21. Seton Hall3-0363-
22. UConn4-034223
23. Florida3-029424
24. Southern Cal3-013825
25. Xavier4-0102-
Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.