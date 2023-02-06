The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (38)22-21,5081

2. Houston (22)22-21,4833

3. Alabama (1)20-31,4364

4. Arizona (1)21-31,3755

5. Texas19-41,26710

6. Tennessee19-41,2542

7. UCLA19-41,1599

8. Virginia17-41,0346

9. Kansas18-51,0138

10. Marquette19-590914

11. Iowa St.16-686913

12. Kansas St18-58557

13. Xavier19-584316

14. Baylor17-683211

15. Saint Mary’s21-474218

16. Gonzaga19-560212

17. TCU17-651715

18. Indiana16-743121

19. Miami18-542523

20. Providence17-636917

21. UConn18-627524

22. NC State19-5156-

23. Creighton15-8154-

24. Rutgers16-7125-

25. San Diego St.18-59622

Others receiving votes: FAU 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, New Mexico 16, Nevada 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, Oral Roberts 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 4, Northwestern 3, Coll of Charleston 3, Utah St. 2, VCU 2, Kentucky 1.