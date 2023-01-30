The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (62)21-11,5501
2. Tennessee18-31,4434
3. Houston20-21,4153
4. Alabama18-31,3122
5. Arizona19-31,3106
6. Virginia16-31,2587
7. Kansas St18-31,1905
8. Kansas17-41,0349
9. UCLA17-49938
10. Texas17-493910
11. Baylor16-590517
12. Gonzaga18-483714
13. Iowa St.15-583212
14. Marquette17-576916
15. TCU16-575211
16. Xavier17-568913
17. Providence17-543823
18. Saint Mary’s19-441922
19. FAU21-139221
20. Clemson18-434024
21. Indiana15-6250-
22. San Diego St.17-4170-
23. Miami16-514620
24. UConn16-613119
25. Auburn16-511715
Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Coll of Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise St. 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, Southern Cal 1.