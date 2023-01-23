The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (39)19-11,5273

2. Alabama (23)17-21,5114

3. Houston18-21,3331

4. Tennessee16-31,2989

5. Kansas St17-21,25413

6. Arizona17-31,19511

7. Virginia15-31,16010

8. UCLA17-31,1555

9. Kansas16-31,1172

10. Texas16-39807

11. TCU15-487514

12. Iowa St.14-481712

13. Xavier16-48078

14. Gonzaga17-47846

15. Auburn16-369916

16. Marquette16-560020

17. Baylor14-549721

18. Coll of Charleston21-144518

19. UConn16-537215

20. Miami15-432817

21. FAU19-127124

22. Saint Mary’s18-4254-

23. Providence15-519422

24. Clemson16-416919

25. New Mexico18-2156-

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego St. 57, Rutgers 31, Kent St. 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan St. 10, Arkansas 9, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, Boise St. 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1, Memphis 1.