The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Purdue (60)13-01,5241

2. Houston14-11,4173

3. Kansas12-11,3514

4. UConn (1)14-11,3422

5. Arizona13-11,3345

6. Texas12-11,1856

7. Alabama11-21,1328

8. Tennessee11-21,1147

9. Gonzaga12-31,00310

10. UCLA13-299311

11. Virginia10-292613

12. Miami13-181414

13. Arkansas11-27179

14. Wisconsin10-263915

15. Indiana10-355816

16. Duke11-355417

17. TCU12-154518

18. Xavier12-353122

19. Baylor10-352012

20. Missouri12-1329-

21. New Mexico14-029022

22. Auburn11-228720

23. Coll of Charleston14-1116-

24. Ohio St.10-3114-

25. Iowa St.10-294-

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.