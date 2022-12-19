The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
RecordPtsPvs
1. Purdue (40)11-01,5021
2. UConn (21)12-01,4823
3. Houston11-11,3745
4. Kansas10-11,2908
5. Arizona10-11,2699
6. Virginia8-11,1952
7. Texas9-11,0647
8. Tennessee9-21,0246
9. Alabama9-21,0214
10. Arkansas10-11,00410
11. Gonzaga9-389515
12. Baylor7-287311
13. UCLA10-287116
14. Duke10-281912
15. Mississippi St.11-062317
16. Illinois8-352818
17. Wisconsin9-243222
18. Indiana8-340814
19. Kentucky7-337013
20. TCU9-135821
21. Virginia Tech11-129724
22. Miami11-120825
23. Auburn9-211819
24. Marquette9-3116-
25. Arizona St11-198-
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.