The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. North Carolina (47)4-01,5411
2. Houston (9)4-01,4993
3. Kansas (1)4-01,3966
4. Texas (5)3-01,37711
5. Virginia (1)4-01,27916
6. Gonzaga3-11,2732
7. Baylor4-11,1025
8. Duke3-11,0577
9. Arkansas3-01,0389
10. Creighton4-01,00410
11. Indiana4-093212
12. Michigan St.3-1825-
13. Auburn4-073713
14. Arizona3-072514
15. Kentucky3-26854
16. Illinois4-167319
17. San Diego St.3-060117
18. Alabama4-051018
19. UCLA3-25068
20. UConn5-029825
21. Texas Tech3-027523
22. Tennessee2-123822
23. Maryland5-0223-
24. Purdue3-0215-
25. Iowa3-0132-
Others receiving votes: TCU 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.