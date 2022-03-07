The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (52)24-31,5141

2. Arizona (6)28-31,4352

3. Baylor (3)26-51,4023

4. Auburn27-41,3315

5. Kentucky25-61,3067

6. Kansas25-61,1706

7. Duke26-51,1004

8. Villanova23-71,09611

9. Purdue25-69678

9. Tennessee23-796713

11. Providence24-49519

12. Wisconsin24-685710

13. UCLA23-673717

14. Texas Tech23-873012

15. Arkansas24-768714

16. Illinois22-861220

17. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-650619

18. Houston26-550214

19. Murray St.30-242422

20. UConn22-837018

21. Southern Cal25-627916

22. Texas21-1021621

23. Colorado St.24-4194-

24. Iowa22-918924

25. North Carolina23-856-

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.