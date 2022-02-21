The Top Twenty Five

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Board of Water Supply (BWS) said crews are repairing an 8-inch main break near Kaileolea Drive, between Kaileonui and Kaipu Streets in Ewa Beach.

According to BWS, water wagons are available for "more than 50 residential units affected by the service outage on 91-1061 and 91-1090 Kaileolea Drive."