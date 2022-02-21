The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (61)23-21,5251
2. Arizona24-21,4613
3. Auburn24-31,3132
4. Purdue24-41,2995
5. Kansas22-41,2976
6. Kentucky22-51,2484
7. Duke23-41,1469
8. Villanova21-61,07110
9. Texas Tech21-61,06611
10. Baylor22-59847
11. Providence22-39108
12. UCLA19-580213
13. Wisconsin21-573515
14. Houston22-473414
15. Illinois19-766612
16. Southern Cal23-458617
17. Tennessee19-758016
18. Arkansas21-650223
19. Murray St.26-237121
20. Texas19-834920
21. UConn19-734024
22. Ohio St.16-732018
23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)22-6148-
24. Alabama17-106325
25. Iowa18-859-
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.