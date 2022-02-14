The Top Twenty Five

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida District Twelve Medical Examiner's Office released a 47-page report Monday further detailing its process of identifying Brian Laundrie's remains and determining his cause of death.

Laundrie, 23, was being sought in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death when his skeletal remains were found in a thickly wooded park in Sarasota County, Florida.