The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Auburn (49)20-11,5081
2. Gonzaga (12)17-21,4752
3. UCLA16-21,3387
4. Purdue18-31,2826
5. Kentucky17-41,19512
6. Houston18-21,1647
7. Arizona17-21,1593
8. Baylor18-31,1414
9. Duke17-31,1079
10. Kansas17-31,0145
11. Wisconsin17-393811
12. Villanova16-580714
13. Michigan St.16-475110
14. Texas Tech16-574113
15. Providence18-270917
16. Ohio St.13-554816
17. UConn15-448320
18. Illinois15-544524
19. Southern Cal18-333715
20. Iowa St.16-532423
21. Xavier15-525521
22. Tennessee14-623418
23. Texas16-5203-
24. Marquette15-718822
25. LSU16-518019
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.