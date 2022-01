HONOLULU (KHON2) -- While the pandemic continues to keep events closed, one local comic book artist is using this time to open up new stories that double down on the value of Hawaii culture.

Based in Ewa Beach, Christopher Caravalho has self-published 15 comics so far with the help of family, friends and the community contributing to his Kickstarter campaigns. His company Mana Comics features superheroes from Hawaii that celebrates different faces and local kine humor.