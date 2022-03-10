CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)The Citadel has fired basketball coach Dugger Baucom after seven most struggling seasons.

The school announced the move Thursday, saying it would not renew Baucom’s contract. The Bulldogs’ season ended Saturday at 13-18 with a loss to top-seeded Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Baucom was 77-136 at Citadel. His only winning season came in 2020-21 when the Bulldogs went 13-12 and Baucom received a one-year contract extension.

Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio thanked Baucom for the impact he made on the basketball program.

Capaccio said the school was actively searching for Baucom’s replacement to take the team ”to the next level,” the AD said in a statement.

