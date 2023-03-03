Oklahoma State aims to halt a five-game losing skid Saturday when it concludes regular-season play against host Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

The Cowboys (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) posted a 71-68 victory over the Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12) on Feb. 8 as part of their season-high five-game winning streak. Oklahoma State’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse, however, following losses to four ranked teams during its current skid.

Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said the path is clear if his team wishes to entertain any thoughts of punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. He feels Oklahoma State must win the season finale as well as the conference tournament.

“We don’t dance around this stuff. We show them the standings. This is where we are, this is what we’ve done, this is what we have in front of us,” Boynton said. “If you’re a basketball player, that’s what you think about and you’re one of the teams that people are talking about being on the line. That’s why I don’t pretend that it’s not a real thing.”

The Cowboys whittled a late 17-point deficit down to four before dropping a 74-68 decision to Baylor on Monday.

John-Michael Wright drained four 3-pointers en route to finishing with a team-high 17 points for Oklahoma State. He has converted 18 times from beyond the arc in his last six games.

The Red Raiders rebounded from their previous loss to the Cowboys by rolling off four straight victories. Texas Tech, however, has dropped close decisions to then-No. 24 TCU and No. 3 Kansas.

“We know we’re good enough to beat anybody,” Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said. “We just have to close that margin. That thin line between winning and losing. That involves getting loose balls, shot selection, guarding.

“This last game is a big one for everyone. For seeding in the Big 12 and March Madness. It’s a do-or-die situation. Our guys know that.”

Kevin Obanor will be honored prior to the game as Texas Tech’s lone senior who has exhausted his eligibility after this season.

Obanor, who averages a team-best 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, totaled 15 and seven in the previous meeting with Oklahoma State.

