LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)De’vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending No. 6 Texas 74-67 on Monday night.

Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12), who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch.

Texas (20-6, 9-4) tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 79, WEST VIRGINIA 65

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and Baylor won its fourth straight game.

Cryer was 8 for 11 from 3-point range to lead the Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who have won 10 of their last 11 after an 0-3 start in the conference.

Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor, which shot 51% from the floor and was 14 for 27 from 3-point range. Keyonte George led the Bears with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 points to lead West Virginia (15-11, 4-9), which was 7 for 21 from beyond the arc.

NO. 15 MIAMI 80, NORTH CAROLINA 72

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally by North Carolina.

Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by just one at halftime but shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC’s drivers who had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes. The combination helped Miami stretch out the lead to as many as 14 points, with Miller and Pack leading the way from either behind the arc or with Miller’s nifty moves inside.

R.J. Davis scored 23 points while Caleb Love had 20 for UNC (16-10, 8-7), which shot 43.9%. But the Tar Heels continued their season-long struggles with their outside shooting, missing 26 of 31 3-pointers for the game.

