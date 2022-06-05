AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Dylan Campbell hit two solo home runs, Ivan Melendez added a two-run shot and No. 9 overall seed Texas rolled to a 10-1 victory over Air Force Academy on Sunday to win the Austin Regional and earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

Melendez, who is batting .404 this season, hit his home run in a five-run first inning. Trey Faltine added a two-run ground-rule double and the Longhorns (45-19) never looked back.

Campbell homered in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. Silas Ardoin had a RBI double in the fifth, Campbell homered again in the seventh and Faltine capped the scoring for Texas with an RBI double in the ninth.

Four Longhorn pitchers combined for a six-hitter. Second man up Jared Southard (4-1) got the win, allowing a hit and a walk in three shutout innings, striking out six.

Braydon Altorfer hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Falcons (32-29). Starter Stevan Fairburn Jr. (0-2) retired just two batters, yielding five runs on five hits and three walks.

—

