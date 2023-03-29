Valero Texas Open

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,438. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.9 million. Winner’s share: $1.602 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: J.J. Spaun.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Sam Burns won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Matt Wallace won the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Notes: The final spot in the Masters is being set aside for anyone not already invited who wins the Texas Open. … Ten players in the field already are in the Masters, including Francesco Molinari. He is in the final year of his five-year exemption from winning the 2018 British Open. … Adam Schenk is playing for the 11th time in 12 weeks as his wife prepares to have their first child. He was runner-up two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship. … J.J. Spaun won last year to earn his first trip to the Masters. … Padraig Harrington returns to the PGA Tour on a sponsor exemption. He made the cut in his previous two tour events. … Davis Love III is playing his first PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship last August. He has not made a cut since the RSM Classic in November 2021. … Akshay Bhatia received a sponsor exemption. He has special temporary membership. … The tournament has not gone to a playoff since 2009.

Next week: The Masters.

