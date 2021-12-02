Texas-Arlington women upset No. 13 South Florida 61-56

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Terryn Milton scored 14 points to lead four in double figures and Texas-Arlington upset No. 13 South Florida 61-56 on Thursday night.

South Florida (5-3), which entered with consecutive wins against AP Top 10 teams Oregon and Stanford, lost for the first time this season against an unranked team. The Bulls previous losses were to then-No. 16 Tennessee and No. 2 UConn.

UT Arlington (5-2) used a 7-2 surge between the third and fourth quarters for a 48-42 lead with 3:35 to play. Milton had four points during the stretch. Syndi Harvey answered with a 3-pointer but the Bulls didn’t get closer.

Claire Chastain had 13 point for the Mavericks. Starr Jacobs added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. De’Sha Benjamin also chipped in 10 points.

UT Arlington senior Katie Ferrell had four assists to become the third in the program to surpass 400.

Bethy Mununga scored 13 points and had 20 rebounds for South Florida (5-3). Elisa Pinzan added 10 points and 11 assists. Harvey finished with 13 points.

The game was tied at 35 with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. Milton scored four straight points and the Mavericks led the rest of the way.

It is the first meeting between the teams since 2005 and the fourth overall. UT Arlington’s previous win against the Bulls was a 81-54 home victory in early Dec. 1993.

