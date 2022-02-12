Texas-Arlington defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 80-77 in OT

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Shemar Wilson’s layup with 26 seconds left in overtime lifted Texas-Arlington to an 80-77 win over Louisiana on Saturday.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu pulled the Mavericks even with 26 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 70-70 to force the extra period. Nicolas Elame scored six of his 15 points in overtime, hitting all four of his free throw attempts.

David Azore had 25 points to lead Texas-Arlington (10-14, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference) Elame added six rebounds and six steals as the Mavericks snapped a five-game road losing streak.

Patrick Mwamba, whose 10 points per game entering the contest was second on the Mavericks, shot only 11 percent for the game (2 of 19).

The Mavericks forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Jordan Brown had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-13, 5-8). Kobe Julien added 19 points. Theo Akwuba had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns on the season. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 83-73 on Jan. 13.

