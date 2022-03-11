TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute Friday as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, a loss that could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points to help Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing that enhanced the surging Aggies’ chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.

Jabari Smith led Auburn (27-5) with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.

Auburn, ranked No. 1 much of the winter and the SEC regular-season champion, fell to 3-3 over its last six games.

Texas A&M won its sixth straight and seventh of eight since a midseason tailspin.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 82, COLORADO 72

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Justin Kier added 13 points and Arizona pulled away late to beat Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Arizona played without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle in the closing seconds of an 84-80 win over Stanford in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (30-3) used a 7-0 run to go up 78-65 with just over a minute left. The Wildcats will play No. 13 UCLA in the title game Saturday night.

No. 4 seed Colorado (21-11) set a Pac-12 record with 16 3-pointers, but went 8 for 30 on 2-pointers to miss out on a chance to play in consecutive Pac-12 title games. Jabari Walker led Colorado with 19 points, but had just two in the second half.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 77, VANDERBIILT 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – TyTy Washington scored 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe tied a half-century-old school record and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Washington was at his best during a second-half spurt, scoring eight straight points that helped the third-seeded Wildcats (26-6) create a little breathing room in a back-and-forth game. He added four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory.

Jordan Wright led Vandy (17-16) with 27 points and Scottie Pippen Jr. cooled off with 10.

Kentucky plays No. 9 Tennessee in the semifinals.

NO. 6 KANSAS 75, TCU 62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, two of them coming on a jaw-dropping ally-oop dunk midway through the second half, and Kansas cruised over TCU and into the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Mitch Lightfoot added 15 points while playing extended minutes in place of injured big man David McCormack, and Remy Martin finished with 10 as the top-seeded Jayhawks advanced to play Texas Tech or Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (27-6) will be going for their 16th conference tournament title and 12th in the Big 12 era.

Chuck O’Bannon had 15 points to lead TCU (20-12). Mike Miles shook off a shooting slump to add 14.

NO. 7 DUKE 80, MIAMI 76

NEW YORK (AP) – Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils – and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski – advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K’s 22nd appearance in the ACC title game. Krzyzewski has won a conference-record 15 ACC championships.

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes (23-10), who beat the Blue Devils on the road earlier this season and appear to be in solid shape for an NCAA Tournament bid.

NO. 8 VILLANOVA 63, NO. 20 CONNECTICUT 60

NEW YORK (AP) – Jermaine Samuels had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Slater had 15 points and a highlight-reel block to help Villanova beat Connecticut and reach the Big East Tournament championship game.

The second-seeded Wildcats (25-7) play Creighton on Saturday.

The Huskies (23-9) went 4:44 without a basket late in the second half until Adama Sanogo scored with 54.5 seconds left to pull them to 60-57. Samuels made two free throws and that seemed like it would be enough for Villanova. UConn’s Andre Jackson then made a long 3 to pull to 62-60, but the Wildcats held on from the line.

Tyrese Martin led the Huskies with 19 points. Sanogo scored 15.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures 16 points and scored 14 of them during a six-minute stretch in which Tennessee pulled away for the win over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

The Volunteers (24-7) won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals vs. No. 5 Kentucky. Kennedy Chandler had 11 points despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury.

Shakeel Moore led Mississippi State (18-15) with 15 points. Tolu Smith had 14 and Iverson Molina, the SEC’s third-leading scorer, finished with 10 on 3 of 9 shooting.

NO. 9 PURDUE 69, PENN STATE 61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Zach Edey had 15 to lead Purdue past Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Boilermakers will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in Saturday’s semifinals.

Brandon Newman, who had been out of the rotation and hadn’t played since Feb. 10, added 12 points for the Boilermakers (26-6).

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 12 rebounds for No. 11 seed Penn State (14-17).

CREIGHTON 85, NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 58

NEW YORK (AP) – Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton to a stunning rout of Providence and into the Big East championship game.

Alex O’Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays (22-10), who reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season.

Trey Alexander scored all 15 of his points after halftime for Creighton, which has all but wrapped up an NCAA Tournament bid by winning nine of 11 down the stretch. The Bluejays will play eighth-ranked Villanova for the crown.

Al Durham had 21 points on a miserable night for the top-seeded Friars (25-5). It was the most lopsided defeat for a No. 1 seed in Big East Tournament history.

MICHIGAN STATE 69, NO. 12 WISCONSIN 63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final minute and a half to send seventh-seeded Michigan State past Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Spartans (22-11) lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.

Brad Davison led the Badgers (24-7) with 23 points. Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis played through an ankle injury but wasn’t himself. He missed his first eight shots, went 3 of 19 from the field with no 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan State will face No. 9 Purdue in Saturday’s second semifinal.

NO. 13 UCLA 69, NO. 21 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points, Jules Bernard added 15 and UCLA beat Southern California in the Pac-12 semifinals.

The second-seeded Bruins (25-6) shut down the Trojans defensively for an eight-point halftime lead and kept them at bay with a sterling offensive second half.

Tyger Campbell added 14 points to help send UCLA into Saturday’s title game against No. 2 Arizona.

Boogie Ellis tried to keep the third-seeded Trojans (26-7) in it, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 27 points.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 56, OKLAHOMA 55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Clarence Nagolny made his only points of the night on go-ahead foul shots with less than a minute left and Texas Tech escaped with a victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Jacob Groves was at the foul line for Oklahoma with 7.5 seconds left, and missed the second of two that would have tied the game.

Davion Warren and Kevin Obanor scored 11 points apiece to lead the third-seeded Red Raiders (24-8), who are in search of their first tournament championship. They’ll face sixth-ranked Kansas, the tournament’s top seed, on Saturday night.

Umoji Gibson had 16 points, Jordan Goldwire had 15 and Jalen Hill 13 for the Sooners (18-15).

NO. 15 ARKANSAS 79, LSU 67

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Au’Diese Toney scored 22 points, JD Notae added 19 and Arkansas beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Chris Lykes chipped in 18 points as the fourth-seeded Razorbacks (25-7) won for the 15th time in their last 17 games and advanced to face red-hot Texas A&M in the first of two semifinal games Saturday.

The Tigers (22-11) went 0-3 against the Razorbacks in the last two months.

Darius Days led the Tigers with 14 points and 10 boards. Tari Eason, the league’s sixth man of the year, had 15 points.

INDIANA 65, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, and Indiana beat top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Jackson-Davis knocked down two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead 64-63. The Illini had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Trent Frazier threw a bad pass and Andre Curbelo missed a layup.

Jackson-Davis then made the first of two free throws with 1.7 seconds to go. He missed the second, and time expired as players scrambled for the rebound.

Ninth-seeded Indiana (20-12) beat the defending tourney champ to reach the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (22-9). Coleman Hawkins had 18 points and made four 3-pointers for the Fighting Ilini, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 18 HOUSTON 69, CINCINNATI 56

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Fabian White Jr. had 18 points with eight rebounds and Houston overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal.

White had two jumpers and fellow first-team All-AAC forward Josh Carlton also added two baskets in a 12-0 run for the Cougars (27-5) that put them ahead to stay.

Jamal Shead had 15 points and seven assists for the Cougars, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points.

Jeremiah Davenport and John Newman III had 13 points each for Cincinnati (18-15).

SAN DIEGO ST. 63, NO. 23 COLORADO ST. 58

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Trey Pulliam scored 11 points and had six assists to lead San Diego State past Colorado State.

The third-seeded Aztecs will face top-seeded Boise State in Saturday’s conference championship.

San Diego State (23-7) held off a late rally by the Rams, who erased a seven-point deficit with 1:23 left in the game to pull within two points twice. Adam Seiko drained two free throws with 9.8 seconds for the Aztecs to make it a two-possession game and force the Rams to attempt an errant 3-pointer with time draining.

Seiko overcame a bleak 2-for-7 clip from the floor to score 10 points, including 5 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

David Roddy scored 22 points to lead Colorado State (25-5), while Isaiah Stevens added 21.

NO. 24 IOWA 84, RUTGERS 74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa past Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

VIRGINIA TECH 72, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 59

NEW YORK (AP) – Darius Maddox, Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech dominated North Carolina to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the first time – and prevent another matchup between the Tar Heels and rival Duke.

The seventh-seeded Hokies (22-12) will face the top-seeded Blue Devils on Saturday night at Barclays Center, trying to deny retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski his 16th ACC championship in his final conference tournament.

Maddox scored 20 points and Aluma had 18 points for the Hokies.

Armando Bacot had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (24-9).

