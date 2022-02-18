Texas A&M looks to build on win, visits Vanderbilt

Texas A&M will look to build momentum from its first win in a month when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference battle in Nashville.

The Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday with a 56-55 home win over Florida behind Quenton Jackson’s 16 points. Trailing by two with 19 seconds remaining, Wade Taylor IV sank three field goals to lift A&M to its first win since Jan. 15.

Texas A&M won despite shooting just 33.9 percent from the floor and missing 16 of its 18 shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies, though, made up for it by being perfect from the free-throw line (16-for-16) in the one-point win.

Through the losing streak, four of the Aggies’ setbacks came by one or two possessions, and A&M coach Buzz Williams lauded his players for never losing their grit.

“I’ve been a college coach 28 years and have never been through what we’ve been through in the last 30 days,” Williams said. “Even tonight when it became a one-possession game, the character and the togetherness that they continued to fight with was incredible.

“It’s a thin line between winning and losing. Very thankful for the win — not because we won, but because I think our guys deserve it.”

Vanderbilt (13-12, 5-8) heads home after a 94-80 loss at No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday. The Commodores scored the game’s first 11 points before Auburn responded. Vanderbilt made just one field goal over the final 4:20 of the first half and trailed by four at the intermission.

Still, Vandy trailed by just five (63-58) with 11:19 remaining before Auburn pulled away.

Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 29 points while Jordan Wright added 15 for Vanderbilt, which has dropped two straight games after winning two in a row.

“It’s next film session, next practice for us,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said after the loss to Auburn. “I worried about Texas A&M and getting ahead of ourselves. We’ve just got to play one game at a time. We can’t start thinking too far ahead.

“It’s important for us to just try to take possession by possession; we need to try to figure out ourselves, still figure out things that we can do to be effective.”

–Field Level Media