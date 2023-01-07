LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Demarcus Demonia’s 32 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 22 seconds remaining, led Texas A&M-Commerce over McNeese 82-80 in overtime on Saturday night.

Demonia added eight rebounds and three steals for the Lions (6-11, Southland 2-1). Tommie Lewis scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (4 for 5 from distance), and added five rebounds and five assists. Luka Vasic shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Cowboys (5-11, 2-1) were led in scoring by Harwin Francois, who finished with 18 points. Trae English added 17 points, eight assists and three steals for McNeese. In addition, Zach Scott finished with 17 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.