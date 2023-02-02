NEW ORLEANS (AP)Trey Tennyson scored 19 points as Texas A&M-CC beat New Orleans 86-69 on Thursday night.

Tennyson also added six rebounds for the Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland Conference). Isaac Mushila scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Owen Dease shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Marquez Cooper led the Privateers (6-15, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. New Orleans also got 11 points from D’Ante Bell. In addition, Tyson Jackson had eight points. The loss was the Privateers’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.