LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)De’Lazarus Keys had 18 points and Texas A&M-CC beat McNeese 80-63 on Tuesday night in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Keys also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (22-10). Terrion Murdix scored 17 points while finishing 7 of 17 from the floor, and added six assists and three steals. Trey Tennyson shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Cowboys (11-23) were led by Christian Shumate, who posted 30 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Johnathan Massie added 18 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.