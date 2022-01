HONOLULU (KHON2) -- An extra layer of security for law enforcement has been mostly out of service in Chinatown. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said out of 26 cameras in the area, 20 of them are not working. Business owners there said the problem has been going on for years.

Fixing the cameras is only part of the problem; they also need volunteers to monitor the videos and at this point, they are having a hard time getting them.