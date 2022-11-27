PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle’s 25 points helped Temple defeat Drexel 73-61 on Sunday.

Battle added seven rebounds for the Owls (3-4). Hysier Miller scored 20 points while going 7 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added seven assists. Jamille Reynolds shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams led the way for the Dragons (3-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justin Moore added 14 points for Drexel. Coletrane Washington also recorded nine points and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.