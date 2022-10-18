NEW YORK (AP)Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Marquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees.

Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday’s NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

Lance Barrett is set to work the plate for Game 2, followed by Ted Barrett for Game 3, Hamari for Game 4, Wolcott for Game 5, Eddings for Game 6 and Tichenor for Game 7.

Mike Muchlinski will be behind the plate for Wednesday’s AL opener, with Marquez at first, Adrian Johnson at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chris Guccione in left, Chris Conroy in right and D.J. Reyburn as a reserve.

Reyburn works the plate in Game 2, followed by Marquez in Game 3, Johnson in Game 4, Carapazza in Game 5, Guccione in Game 6 and Conroy in Game 7.

Andy Fletcher, Larry Vanover and Chad Whitson will serve as the replay umpires.

